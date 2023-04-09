Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New $60,000 Investment in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 120.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,991 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $15,344,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROST stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.24 and a 1-year high of $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.64 and its 200-day moving average is $106.21. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

