Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 813 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 77.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FORM opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.25. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $42.24.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.45 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 6.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,263,692.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

