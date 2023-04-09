Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Holdings Decreased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 176.11 and a beta of 0.77. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.96.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,127.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HR. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 2,400 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,601 shares in the company, valued at $505,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.