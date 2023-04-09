Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,651 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of HL opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -91.56 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -42.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HL. StockNews.com started coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.