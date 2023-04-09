HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth about $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter worth about $160,530,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 176.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 327,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,517,000 after buying an additional 208,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $407.57 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $476.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $388.33 and a 200-day moving average of $323.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.43 and a beta of 1.62.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $469.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. Equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.48.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at $196,521,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $2,633,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,350 shares in the company, valued at $196,521,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,519 shares of company stock worth $19,020,006 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

