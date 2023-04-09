Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 980,006 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $10,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $11.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.05. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

