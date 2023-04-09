ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ICU Medical by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 210.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $346,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $170.76 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.90 and a fifty-two week high of $233.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $578.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

