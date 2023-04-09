IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth $569,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEX from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.91.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX stock opened at $216.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.57. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $172.18 and a 1 year high of $246.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $224.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. IDEX’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at IDEX

In other IDEX news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total transaction of $720,051.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.