Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $227.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.57.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

