Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,302,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,733,000 after buying an additional 6,753,959 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,240,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,324,000 after buying an additional 6,282,035 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6,509.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,528,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,934 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRT stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.00. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $28.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

IRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

