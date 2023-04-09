Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 296 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on BFS shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Saul Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,000 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $363,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 101,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,561.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 51.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $38.34 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.63 and a 12-month high of $56.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $916.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

