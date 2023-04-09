Inspire Investing LLC Acquires 3,301 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DCPH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCPH. Jonestrading raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The business had revenue of $36.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,403 shares of company stock worth $220,665. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

