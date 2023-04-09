Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,493,000 after buying an additional 607,183 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after buying an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 166,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXEL. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

EXEL opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.68. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.87 and a twelve month high of $23.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $423.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.71 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 11.31%. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,483.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $434,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,419,171.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,483.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,100 shares of company stock worth $4,212,089. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc operates as an oncology company, which focuses on discovering, developing, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers. Its products include cabometyx, cometriq, and cotellic. The company was founded by Stelios Papadopoulos on November 15, 1994, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

