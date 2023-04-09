Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,728 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,230,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,672,000 after purchasing an additional 339,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,159,000 after buying an additional 3,477,606 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,128,000 after buying an additional 2,559,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after buying an additional 2,928,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,808,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 356,708 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 10,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,801.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,491. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $121,158. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $6.26.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 399.98% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

