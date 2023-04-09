Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in BankUnited by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BKU opened at $21.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.54 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $269.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.41 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

In other news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $49,505.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BankUnited from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BankUnited from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

