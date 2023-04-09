Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 105.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,356 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 231.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 110,909 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 25.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.98. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $43.46. The company has a market cap of $529.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.62). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $330.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.