Inspire Investing LLC Boosts Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALGT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 61.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $49,309.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $649,644.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 503 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $49,309.09. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $649,644.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $142,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,189 shares of company stock worth $897,749 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGT. Cowen downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $90.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average of $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1,001.22 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $176.56.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $611.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.32 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

See Also

