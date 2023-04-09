Inspire Investing LLC Buys 17,627 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,627 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Codexis were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Codexis during the third quarter worth $8,046,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 67,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Codexis by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 361,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 42,933 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,704,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Codexis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Codexis from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $4.07 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $268.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.92 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. Codexis’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $172,498.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 783,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,550.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Codexis news, insider Stephen George Dilly sold 28,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $129,204.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $172,498.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 783,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,550.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,826 shares of company stock worth $716,599. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

