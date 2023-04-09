Inspire Investing LLC Buys 2,243 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 22,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,162,000 after buying an additional 16,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $25.27 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $63.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81. The firm has a market cap of $728.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $326.81 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 17.46%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.83%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -66.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 2,485 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $78,178.10. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,394.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,026,780.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth M. Young bought 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $78,178.10. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,394.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 130,448 shares of company stock worth $4,531,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

See Also

