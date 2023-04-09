Inspire Investing LLC Buys 2,559 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LendingTree by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 69.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in LendingTree by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LendingTree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREE. Susquehanna lowered LendingTree from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on LendingTree from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda purchased 18,268 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.63 per share, for a total transaction of $705,692.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,300,003.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Douglas R. Lebda acquired 18,268 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.63 per share, for a total transaction of $705,692.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 214,859 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,003.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda bought 65,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $2,083,935.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,935.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREE opened at $25.12 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $114.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.72. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment refers to purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

