Inspire Investing LLC Buys 342 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,203,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,568,000 after purchasing an additional 759,554 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,667,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,731,000 after buying an additional 312,187 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,066,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,163,000 after acquiring an additional 236,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,601,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,609,000 after acquiring an additional 89,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $58.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.74 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 165.22%.

REXR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

