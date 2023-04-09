Inspire Investing LLC Buys 426 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Synaptics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.56 and a 200-day moving average of $105.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.56. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $81.13 and a fifty-two week high of $173.95.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.18.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

