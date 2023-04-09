Inspire Investing LLC Buys 6,149 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,797,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,906,000 after buying an additional 113,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,128,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,170,000 after acquiring an additional 121,704 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 17.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,096,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,425,000 after purchasing an additional 770,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,804,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,292,000 after purchasing an additional 607,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 20.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,049,000 after purchasing an additional 449,150 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Myriad Genetics

In other news, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at $5,647,080.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 9,400 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $188,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 364,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicole Lambert sold 6,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $151,046.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,080.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,433 shares of company stock worth $351,429 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $28.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.16 million. As a group, analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

