Inspire Investing LLC Cuts Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AWR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American States Water by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 65,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of American States Water by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 24,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AWR. Seaport Res Ptn cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $89.33.

American States Water Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AWR stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.41. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $100.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $125.37 million for the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

American States Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.