Inspire Investing LLC Grows Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 75.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EPC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.43.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

(Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.