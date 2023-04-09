Inspire Investing LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,759,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 10.2% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 850.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,621 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 8,977.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 84,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after buying an additional 83,132 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $55.15 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $67.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.63.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $238.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.54 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Shake Shack from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,865,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,864 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $111,970.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,468.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

