Inspire Investing LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 179.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FARO stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $49.78. The firm has a market cap of $445.09 million, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FARO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

