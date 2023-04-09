Inspire Investing LLC Has $237,000 Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 33.5% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 73,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLAB opened at $167.91 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $194.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $257.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.32 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Barclays lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.78.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc engages in providing and developing analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. It operates through the United States, China, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

