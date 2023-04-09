Inspire Investing LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,751,000 after acquiring an additional 459,302 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after buying an additional 136,174 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,183,000 after purchasing an additional 109,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 900,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,601,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,262,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on AIT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $129.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.70. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.20. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $149.42.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

See Also

