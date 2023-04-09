Inspire Investing LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter.

Haemonetics Stock Down 2.4 %

Haemonetics stock opened at $82.33 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Haemonetics Company Profile



Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

