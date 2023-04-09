Inspire Investing LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Kadant were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 27.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at about $2,411,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its position in Kadant by 11.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kadant from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Insider Activity at Kadant

Kadant Trading Down 0.5 %

In other Kadant news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,167.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 2,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $485,049.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,653 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,167.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $260,291.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,672,034.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,960 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KAI opened at $191.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $221.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.48.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.33. Kadant had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.05%.

About Kadant

(Get Rating)

Kadant Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The firm’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Featured Stories

