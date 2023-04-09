Inspire Investing LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.47.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC opened at $61.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $91.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.17.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $50,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

Featured Stories

