Inspire Investing LLC Has $238,000 Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,524,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,751 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,445,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,160,000 after purchasing an additional 443,812 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.7% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,954,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,298 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,746,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,946,000 after purchasing an additional 623,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 8.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.27.

Newell Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $12.14 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 180.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $367,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brett Icahn sold 107,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $1,650,307.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 845,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,348.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 28,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $367,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,766. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

