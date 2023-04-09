Inspire Investing LLC Increases Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,470,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 2.01.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.18 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Further Reading

