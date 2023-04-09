Inspire Investing LLC Increases Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Highwoods Properties

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck bought 5,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.28. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

