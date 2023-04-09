Inspire Investing LLC Increases Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $27,354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,363,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 257.1% during the third quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,228,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,274,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $181.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.32. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.83 and a 1 year high of $327.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $10.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.85 by $3.61. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 395.49% and a net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 28.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total transaction of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 628 shares in the company, valued at $142,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.58, for a total transaction of $1,770,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,075,573.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Krominga sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.30, for a total value of $200,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,116.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Further Reading

