Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,631 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 558.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 1,485,122 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,295,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,891,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,137,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 828,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 109.8% during the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 958,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 501,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.75 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.30 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.14.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CYH opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $12.12. The firm has a market cap of $667.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Profile



Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of general and specialized healthcare services and outpatient services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

