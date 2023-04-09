Inspire Investing LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $164,706.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,094.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 5,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $164,706.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,659 shares in the company, valued at $488,094.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $1,418,072.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,539.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,667 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,340. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.96. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

