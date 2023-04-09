Inspire Investing LLC Purchases 580 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in HNI were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in HNI by 252.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HNI by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of HNI by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HNI by 459.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI opened at $26.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HNI Co. has a 12-month low of $24.60 and a 12-month high of $39.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.93.

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. HNI had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $568.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.39%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HNI. StockNews.com started coverage on HNI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sidoti upgraded shares of HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

In related news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $69,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,727.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,383 shares of HNI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $141,790.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,484.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products segments. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

