Inspire Investing LLC Purchases New Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 1,878.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 19.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler raised Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ameresco from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

Ameresco Trading Up 0.4 %

Ameresco stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ameresco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $331.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile



Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

