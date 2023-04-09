Inspire Investing LLC Raises Holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MXL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in MaxLinear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in MaxLinear by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 48,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MaxLinear news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MXL opened at $33.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

