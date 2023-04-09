Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 37.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $34.76. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $586,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,391.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director David P. Schenkein sold 16,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $373,894.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,535.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Schenkein sold 20,000 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $586,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,391.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,021,277. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.