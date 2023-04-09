Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CYTK. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth $349,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,180,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $438,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,058 shares in the company, valued at $15,459,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $438,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,459,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $156,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,693,255.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,738 shares of company stock worth $2,556,804. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on CYTK. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.21.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $36.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $55.80.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 410.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

