Inspire Investing LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

