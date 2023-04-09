Inspire Investing LLC Sells 262 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Oshkosh by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 74.4% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.13). Oshkosh had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 67.77%.

In other news, SVP Jason P. Baab sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.36.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

