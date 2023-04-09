Inspire Investing LLC Sells 317 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mercury General by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,275,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,972 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,051,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,732,000 after acquiring an additional 285,445 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mercury General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,449,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after acquiring an additional 138,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mercury General by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,318,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,517,000 after purchasing an additional 51,281 shares during the period. 42.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MCY stock opened at $32.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.59 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $55.37.

Mercury General Cuts Dividend

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Mercury General had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 14.07%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is -13.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MCY. TheStreet raised shares of Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Featured Articles

