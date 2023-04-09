Inspire Investing LLC Sells 672 Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its position in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trinseo by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 431,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 317,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Trinseo by 1,066.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 331,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trinseo by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,493,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,586,000 after purchasing an additional 98,697 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,634,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE opened at $20.75 on Friday. Trinseo PLC has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $53.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $975.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.76 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently -4.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Trinseo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment produces rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends products, soft thermoplastic products, and cast and sheet products.

