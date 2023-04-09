International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 245,340,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,885,000 after buying an additional 2,815,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,886,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,178,548,000 after acquiring an additional 803,013 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,428,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,831 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,839,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,295,000 after purchasing an additional 421,779 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,449,000 after purchasing an additional 328,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $430.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.38 and a 200 day moving average of $167.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Further Reading

