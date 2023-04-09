iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.35. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $83.53.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.