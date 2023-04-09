iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,908 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369,295 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,571,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,480,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,575,000 after buying an additional 112,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 116.1% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 183,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 98,533 shares during the period.

Shares of USXF stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $653.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

